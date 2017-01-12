Consistent with the approach taken over the past six years, we'll use the techniques of value investing described elsewhere on this website to identify five good stocks to buy in 2017. Last year was a very good one for investors in the stock market, with broader measures of the market's performance rising significantly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.4%, while the S&P 500 Index finished the year with a 9.5% gain. The DJIA also hit a new milestone, surpassing the 19,000 mark for the first time on November 22, 2016.

Picking Stocks

We're going to start with a brief discussion of the stock picks' performance from last year. Next, we'll briefly run through the process of finding stocks that represent a good value. Then we'll finish up with a list of stocks for 2017, including the rationale for choosing each of the stocks selected.

2016 Stock Pick Performance

Two of the five stocks picked last year performed well when compared to the Dow and four of five stocks beat the S&P 500. As the table below demonstrates, the poorest performing stock was Alphabet Inc., which is the holding company for Google:

Five Good Stocks to Buy in 2016

Ticker Company Performance JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 30.75% MMM 3M Corporation 18.53% DJI DJIA 16.50% HON Honeywell International 11.85% AAPL Apple Inc. 10.02% INX S&P 500 Index 9.53% GOOG Alphabet Inc. 1.71%



The average of the portfolio was 14.57%. This performance is much better than our 2015 picks, and is pretty much on par with the DJIA while beating the S&P 500 by a sizable margin. The standouts include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and 3M Corporation.

The performance of this approach over the last five years versus the S&P 500 and DJIA appears in the following table:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Prior Year Stock Picks 10.6% 59.0% 20.0% -9.97 14.57% DJIA 7.3% 28.1% 8.2% -2.29 16.50% S&P 500 13.4% 31.8% 11.8% -0.69 9.53%

Good Stocks to Buy in 2017

The process used for picking securities is based on a systematic approach to researching and selecting stocks. This multi-step approach is based on value investing; something embraced by Benjamin Graham, an economist and premier investor.

Intrinsic Value

There is always a choice to invest money in relatively safe, risk-free securities such as government bonds. When buying stock in a company, it's important to be adequately compensated for the additional risk; that means investing in companies with high intrinsic value.

Benjamin Graham Formula

When choosing stocks, the following formula was used to initially screen companies. The intrinsic value was calculated, and then compared with the last price of the stock. Companies were ranked according to their intrinsic value to last price ratio, where intrinsic value was calculated as:

Intrinsic Value = (EPS x (8.5 + 2G) x 4.4) / Y

Where:

EPS = the company's earnings per share over the last 12 months

8.5 = the value Benjamin Graham proposed as the price to earnings ratio for a zero growth company

G = the company's five-year growth rate

4.4 = the average yield of AAA rated corporate bonds back in 1962, when the model was initially developed

Y = the current yield of AAA corporate bonds

In the above example, the value of Y was based on the 20-year composite AAA yield of 2.25%

Earnings per Share

Another important measure of a company's financial strength is their earnings per share. This measure tells the investor how much money a company earned in each period, stated in terms of each share of common stock issued. Industry analysts often project earnings per share into the future. This projection is based on guidance received from the company they're analyzing. The future earnings of a company are the key to deriving an estimate of a stock's future price.

Excellent Stocks

The last screen involves choosing excellent stocks. This eliminates from consideration companies that sell commodity-type products. It's important to find companies that command a price premium in the marketplace because they have either strong brand recognition and / or loyal customers.

Five Good Stocks

The above stock screening resulted in roughly 260 candidate companies from a universe of around 2,000 stocks. The five good stocks to buy in 2017 were selected because of their strong financial performance and widespread brand recognition.

Five Good Stocks to Buy in 2017

Ticker Company Industry / Sector MMM 3M Co. Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery GOOG Alphabet Inc. Technology / Internet Information Providers AAPL Apple Inc. Consumer Goods / Electronic Equipment C Citigroup Inc Financial / Money Center Banks DIS Walt Disney Co. Services / Entertainment - Diversified

Rationale for Stock Picks

All the above stocks satisfied the requirements of the process, and show strength in the following three areas:

Excellent Companies : these companies have strong brand recognition, and none sell commodity-type products.

: these companies have strong brand recognition, and none sell commodity-type products. Earnings per Share : the consensus among market analysts is that these companies are all expected to demonstrate strong earnings per share growth over the next five years.

: the consensus among market analysts is that these companies are all expected to demonstrate strong earnings per share growth over the next five years. Financial Stability: these companies also have a strong balance sheet when looking at interest coverage and debt-to-equity ratios.

Companies Selected

Below is a brief description of the companies picked in 2017, and their major business operations:

3M Corporation : operates as a diversified technology company worldwide, including industrials, safety and graphics, electronics and energy, and health care.

: operates as a diversified technology company worldwide, including industrials, safety and graphics, electronics and energy, and health care. Alphabet Inc .: builds technology products and provides services to organize the information.

.: builds technology products and provides services to organize the information. Apple Inc .: designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, education, and enterprise and government customers worldwide.

.: designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, education, and enterprise and government customers worldwide. Citigroup Inc .: operates a financial service holding company. Citicorp offers traditional banking services to retail customers including credit card lending, and investment services as well as wholesale banking to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients.

.: operates a financial service holding company. Citicorp offers traditional banking services to retail customers including credit card lending, and investment services as well as wholesale banking to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. Walt Disney Co.: operates as an entertainment company worldwide, including a media network segment, a broadcast business, television stations, radio stations as well as parks and resorts.

Stock Pick Disclaimer

There are many ways to go about picking stocks, and we've mentioned several other methods in articles such as Dogs of the Dow and Dow Diamonds. The purpose of this publication goes well beyond distributing a list of stocks to buy in 2017. It serves as a demonstration of the thought process behind a sound stock-picking technique.

