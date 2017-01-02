It was a record year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average; it was also a good time to be an investor in the stock market. As we've done for the past eleven years, the close of one year signals the time to announce the Dogs of the Dow for 2017.

Dogs of the Dow Performance

After experiencing a loss last year, the Dogs of the Dow ended 2016 with a double-digit gain. They outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) by a large margin. The dogs also beat the S&P 500 Index, after failing to beat this benchmark for five consecutive years.

In 2016, the S&P 500 finished the year with a 9.5% gain, the DJIA closed out the year with a gain of 13.4%, while the Dogs were up roughly 16.1%. Overall, the Dogs of the Dow Theory proved to be a winning investment strategy three times in the last ten years (2010, 2011, and 2016).

Some of the bigger Dogs in 2016 include Pfizer (+ 0.6%), and Procter & Gamble (+ 5.9%), which are poor results for blue chip stocks; especially in what was a relatively good year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average..

2017 Dogs of the Dow

It's only possible to announce the Dogs of the Dow after the last trading day of any given year. Fortunately, the criteria for choosing these new Dogs are simple:

The companies must be members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has 30 member companies that are all blue chip stocks.

The Dogs of the Dow consist of the ten companies with the highest stock dividend yield on the last day of trading in a calendar year.

The companies that make up the 2017 Dogs of the Dow can be found in the following table:

Dogs of the Dow 2017

Stock Symbol Company Name 2016 Close Dividend Yield VZ Verizon Communications 53.38 4.33% PFE Pfizer 32.48 3.94% CVX Chevron 117.7 3.65% CSCO Cisco Systems 30.22 3.44% BA Boeing 155.68 3.65% KO Coca-Cola 41.46 3.38% IBM International Business Machines 165.99 3.37% XOM ExxonMobil 90.26 3.32% CAT Caterpillar 92.74 3.32% MRK Merck 58.87 3.19%

Two companies were replaced this year. Procter & Gamble and Wal-Mart were part of the 2016 list, while Boeing and Coca Cola are new in 2017.

Dow Theories

The Dogs of the Dow Theory was first popularized by Michael O'Higgins in his book Beating the Dow, published back in 1992. Anyone interested in learning more about the assumptions behind this investing strategy, should read our complete article on Dogs of the Dow. That article explains more of the history behind this approach, including the steps to follow when investing in each of these companies. It also contains a list of the Dogs of the Dow for the last five years, as well as their historical performance over a seventeen-year timeframe.

About the Author - Dogs of the Dow 2017 - Copyright © 2017 Money-Zine.com (Last Reviewed on January 2, 2017)