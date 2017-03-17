2017 State Income Tax Rates

Unlike the federal government, which has a series of tax brackets that apply to all U.S. taxpayers, state-level income tax rates are not standardized. In fact, several states do not even have an income tax but rely on other sources of funds to provide essential services to their residents.
If a state collects income taxes, the money is used to pay for state-run programs, which often help the less fortunate, or provide essential services such as police and fire protection. The money is also used to offset the cost of higher education. In fact, half the funds needed to run a local high school might come from state-level income taxes, while the other half is collected through property taxes.
If property taxes are low, the state income tax rate is low, and sales tax is reasonable, then something has to suffer. In this example, it's probably the quality of the educational system.
The tables below provide insights into why some locations are popular as retirement communities. For example, Florida is popular with senior citizens and retirees not only because of the climate, but also because there is no state income tax. On the other hand, despite the fact that Nevada does not collect an income tax, they've a large gambling industry that pays licensing fees. The table can be misleading at times, especially if there is a dominant industry.
Just to demonstrate how varied these rates can be, below are some interesting facts about state income tax.
Unlike federal income tax rates, the range of income, and the tax rates will vary from state to state. The below table provides the tax rate, number of brackets and income range that applies to each state:
|State
|Tax Rate
|Brackets
|Top Income Range
|Alabama
|2.0 - 5.0%
|3
|$3,000 (S) - $6,000 (M)
|Alaska
|None
|Arizona
|2.59 - 4.54%
|5
|$152,668 (S) - $305,336 (M)
|Arkansas
|0.9 - 6.9%
|6
|$ 35,099
|California
|1.0 - 13.3%
|10
|$1,000,000 (S) - $1,074,996 (M)
|Colorado
|4.63%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Connecticut
|3.00 - 6.99%
|7
|$500,000 (S) - $1,000,000 (M)
|Delaware
|2.2 - 6.6%
|7
|$60,000
|Florida
|None
|Georgia
|1.0 - 6.0%
|6
|$7,000 (S) - $10,000 (M)
|Hawaii
|1.40 - 8.25%
|9
|$48,000 (S) - $96,000 (M)
|Idaho
|1.6 - 7.4%
|7
|$10,905 (S) - $21,810 (M)
|Illinois
|3.75%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Indiana
|3.3%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Iowa
|0.36 -8.98%
|9
|$70,785
|Kansas
|2.7 - 4.6%
|2
|$15,000 (S) - $30,000 (M)
|Kentucky
|2.0 - 6.0%
|6
|$75,000
|Louisiana
|2.0 - 6.0%
|3
|$50,000 (S) - $100,000 (M)
|Maine
|5.80 - 10.15%
|4
|$250,000 (S) - $300,000 (M)
|Maryland
|2.0 - 5.75%
|8
|$250,000
|Massachusetts
|5.10%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Michigan
|4.25%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Minnesota
|5.35 - 9.85%
|3
|$156,911 (S) - $261,510 (M)
|Mississippi
|3.0 - 5.0%
|3
|$10,000
|Missouri
|1.5 - 6.0%
|10
|$9,072
|Montana
|1.0 - 6.9%
|7
|$17,600
|Nebraska
|2.46 - 6.84%
|4
|$29,830 (S) - $59,180 (M)
|Nevada
|None
|New Hampshire
|5.0%
|Dividend and Interest Income Only
|New Jersey
|1.40 - 8.97%
|7
|$500,000
|New Mexico
|1.7 - 4.9%
|4
|$16,000 (S) - $24,000 (M)
|New York
|4.00 - 8.82%
|8
|$1,077,550 (S) - $2,155,350 (M)
|North Carolina
|5.499%
|1
|Flat Rate
|North Dakota
|1.10 - 2.90%
|5
|$416,700
|Ohio
|0.495 - 4.997%
|9
|$210,600
|Oklahoma
|0.50 - 5.25%
|6
|$7,200 (S) - $12,000 (M)
|Oregon
|5.0 - 9.9%
|4
|$125,000 (S) - $250,000 (M)
|Pennsylvania
|3.07%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Rhode Island
|3.75 - 5.99
|3
|$139,400
|South Carolina
|0.0 - 7.0%
|6
|$14,650
|South Dakota
|None
|Tennessee
|6.0%
|Dividend and Interest Income Only
|Texas
|None
|Utah
|5.0%
|1
|Flat Rate
|Vermont
|3.55 - 8.95%
|5
|$416,700
|Virginia
|2.00 - 5.75%
|4
|$17,000
|Washington
|None
|West Virginia
|3.0 - 6.5%
|5
|$60,000
|Wisconsin
|4.00 - 7.65%
|5
|$274,350 (S) - $329,810 (M)
|Wyoming
|None
|District of Columbia
|4.00 - 8.95%
|4
|$1,000,000
Note: S = Single Filers, M = Married Filing Jointly, else one set of income brackets applies.
