Tax Rate Calculator: 2013 through 2017

Calculator Definitions

The variables used in our online calculator are defined in detail below, including how to interpret the results.

Filing Status

In this drop down box, select the federal income tax rate schedule that applies: single, married filing separate returns, married filing joint returns, or head of household.

Year

In this drop down box, select the tax year to be used by the calculator. This includes the years 2013 through 2017.

Wages, Salaries, Income ($)

This is the total of all wages, salaries, and income, as typically reported on the tax Form W-2.

Adjustments to Income ($)

The most common adjustments to income include dividends, taxable interest, capital gains or losses, IRA distributions, tax refunds, pensions, and Social Security benefits. The net adjustment can be either a positive number, which adds to taxable income, or a negative value, which lowers taxable income.

Deductions from Income ($)

This can be an estimate of the total itemized deductions derived from Schedule A or the standard deduction, which can be found in the table below. Note: Deductions from income should be entered as a positive value.

Single Head of Household Married, Filing Separately Joint Returns 2013 $6,100 $8,950 $6,100 $12,200 2014 $6,200 $9,100 $6,200 $12,400 2015 $6,300 $9,250 $6,300 $12,600 2016 $6,300 $9,300 $6,300 $12,600 2017 $6,350 $9,350 $6,350 $12,700

Number of Exemptions

The number of exemptions is typically equal to the number of dependents claimed on Form 1040. Exemptions usually include the taxpayer, their spouse, children, and qualifying relatives.

Adjusted Gross Income ($)

The sum of all wages, salaries, and income, plus adjustments to income, equals the taxpayer's adjusted gross income.

Exemptions ($)

The value of each exemption taken in 2016 is equal to $4,050 as well as 2017. Taxpayers with adjusted gross income levels over $150,000 may lose part of this exemption, as determined in the instructions to Form 1040. Exemption values for prior tax years can be found in the table below:

Tax Year Exemption Value 2013 $3,900 2014 $3,950 2015 $4,000 2016 $4,050 2017 $4,050

Total Taxable Income ($)

The sum of adjusted gross income plus deductions and exemptions is equal to the total taxable income. If this value is less than zero, then no federal income taxes are due.

Federal Income Tax ($)

Based on the total taxable income found in the previous step, as well as the filing status and year, this is the federal income tax due based on the appropriate tax rate tables.

Social Security ($)

The total amount of Social Security taxes due is based on wages, salaries, and other income sources. In 2014, this tax is calculated as 6.20% of the first $117,000 in wages, while in 2015 the wage limit increases to $118,500. The Social Security limits and rates for prior years can be found in the table below:

Tax Year Rate Wage Limit 2013 6.20% $113,700 2014 6.20% $117,000 2015 6.20% $118,500 2016 6.20% $118,500 2017 6.20% $127,200

Medicare Tax ($)

The second component of the FICA tax is Medicare, which is calculated as 1.45% of all wages.

Total Federal Taxes ($)

This value is calculated as the sum of federal income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare. This value represents a rough estimate of all the tax dollars that may be due the federal government.

Tax Bracket (%)

Based on the total taxable income, and the filing status chosen, this is the incremental tax bracket for this taxpayer. This value represents the rate of tax for the last dollar of taxable income.

Tax Rate (% of Taxable Income)

The final value calculated is the tax rate. This is the total federal taxes paid divided by the total taxable income, and represents an average tax rate for this individual.

Tax Rate Calculator: 2013 through 2017 (Last Reviewed on January 18, 2017)

